In California held a contest Miss Russian United States 2020 with Ksenia Sobchak’s role as a leading
March 28 at the legendary concert hall Los Angeles Dolby Ballroom will be a competition of beauty and talent of Miss Russian United States 2020. The competition will be attended by charming Russian girls from different States. Leading the ceremony will be the incomparable Ksenia Sobchak.
To choose the winner will be the stars of Hollywood:
- Christine Peters, producer of the film “How to lose a guy in 10 days”;
- Joseph Cortese — actor, producer known for the films “the Green book”, “Perception”, “murder She wrote”, “American history” etc.;
- Evgeny Afineevsky — nominated for “Oscar” the film “Winter in the fire”;
- John Peters — Director and producer of iconic movies “Batman”, “Batman returns,” “a Star is born”, etc.
Offers red carpet style-Oscar dinner, celebrity guests and spectacular show program.
The organizer of the contest — a well-known producer Lika Osipova.
