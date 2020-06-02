In California immigrants rescued from the Russian pogroms restaurant
In social networks has spread from the United States, which is seen as men lined up in front of a bar-restaurant called Pushkin Russia, protecting the place from looters. Writes about this Colossal.
One of the first photos posted in Facebook Russian from Tallinn, the head of the Antifascist Committee of Estonia, Andrey Zarenkov. Under the photo is the inscription in English: “Russian mafia in full force defending”.
“Our compatriot has sent a photo published in the American media. Russian defended from destruction your restaurant” — signed picture Zarenkov.
Users specify that the picture was taken in San Diego (CA). The unrest in the United States covering almost all the States. Looters break Windows and Rob stores even in Manhattan — in the area, which is considered the most prestigious in the United States.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- The protest was held in memory of George Floyd, the African-American from Minneapolis, who died after a police officer Minneapolis strangled him with his knee. Officer Derek Chauvin was fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter; three other officers also lost their jobs. Protests and riots subsequently broke out in Minneapolis and across the country.
- The Governor of Minnesota said that the protests in connection with the death of an African-American George Floyd, covering dozens of cities in the United States, not connected with the murder, and provoked the visiting radicals.
- Protests in Minneapolis have increased dramatically in the evening of 27 may, when the Metropolitan police have applied the response to looted and burned shops in the town, and shooting fatalities in the protest.
- May 31, drove a truck into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis (mn). Driving a car was a US citizen, supposedly of Ukrainian origin, Bogdan Vechirko.
- About 40 cities, including Los Angeles, Miami, Detroit and Philadelphia, have banned street demonstrations after dark. The governors of Texas and Virginia declared a state of emergency.
- In connection with the protests in cities across the US embassies of Ukraine and Russia has asked its citizens living on the territory of the state, to maintain order and to avoid crowds and to comply with security measures.
- June 1, Donald trump introduced the 1807 act, allowing him to send armed forces to the United States, shaken by riots in connection with the death of George Floyd.



