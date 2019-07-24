In California mother killed her 3 year old daughter, deliberately trapping her in a hot car
29-year-old mother, who in the summer of 2017 killed his daughter, deliberately leaving her in a hot SUV for more than nine hours, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
In June, a jury found Angela Fagin guilty of killing her 3-year-old daughter Maya, writes the People.
“After the death of Maya Fagin reported to law enforcement that she and Smith (her boyfriend) tried to exorcise the sexy demons of the Maya”, — reads the statement of the district attorney’s office County of Sacramento.
According to the investigation, Fagin, her fiance, 48-year-old Antwan Smith, and Maya moved to Sacramento from Arkansas in 2016. All three lived in the SUV.
“Within two weeks Fagin and Smith was subjected to Maya extreme summer temperatures. Once they left Maya in the car for four and a half hours. On the second day they left her in the car for 9 and a half hours, which led to her death,” police said.
The police added that before the death of the child “Fagin was repeatedly warned that she puts Maya in danger, she was advised to take her to a shelter to escape from heat, but it did not accept the offer”.
Fagin and Smith was detained June 28, 2017, they were both accused of premeditated murder and torture.
The arrest followed a search of the car of the pair by the police, which led to the detection of no signs of life of a child in the back seat. The girl was recognized dead at the scene.