In California need to recognize popular OTC medicine causing cancer
Ingredient is contained in such well-known brands as Tylenol, Excedrin, Sudafed, Robitussin and Theraflu, writes Fox Business.
In California there is a struggle to equate one of the most common OTC drugs in the world to carcinogens — more recently, a similar high-profile battles were fought over alcohol and coffee.
Drug is acetaminophen, known outside the U.S. as paracetamol, and used widely for the treatment of pain and fever. This is the basis for more than 600 prescription and OTC drugs for both adults and children.
A state law known as Proposition 65, provides that California needs to warn people about any chemical substances that cause cancer or reproductive toxicity. The list of staff has increased to 900 chemicals, including toxic pesticides and flame retardants, and became more extensive than any such list in the United States. Some critics say that California regulators pushed too hard, requiring warning labels for countless products that mislead, not inform consumers about the controversial risk of cancer.
Supporters of Proposition 65 say that it protects not only Californians, but also consumers across the country, forcing manufacturers to improve product safety.
Evidence of the connection of acetaminophen with cancer has been relatively weak, therefore, the International Agency for research on cancer declined to list it as a possible carcinogen after surveys in 1990 and 1999. Management under the control over products and medicines of the USA has warned officials state that the labeling of acetaminophen how calling cancer a “false and deceptive” and illegal under Federal Zakonodatelstva.
A group of scientists appointed by the Governor, may add other chemicals to this list. In 2011, the Commission voted to make acetaminophen “high priority” for review because, according to Sam Delson, a representative of the California Bureau evaluation of the risk to the health of the environment, were relevant evidence.
Acetaminophen available in the US without a prescription since 1955. Concerns about its potential Association with cancer related to his attitude to other drugs: phenacetin. This medicine, once widespread for treatment of headaches and other diseases, it was banned by the FDA in 1983 because it really caused cancer.
State regulators reviewed 133 studies on acetaminophene, all of which were published in peer-reviewed journals. Some studies have reported an increased risk of certain cancers, but not others. In General, the review notes that acetaminophen is difficult to explore, since it is difficult to distinguish from other variables that may contribute to the development of cancer, such as Smoking.
Adding chemicals to the list could have broad implications. After the state indicated in the list of glyphosate — commonly known as “weed killer Roundup” — as a carcinogen in 2017, the Commission demanded that the manufacturer of the fertilizer to pay a cancer patient California couple more than $ 2 billion. Later, the judge reduced the amount to $ 87 million. This is only one of approximately 13,000 pending lawsuits relating to chemical substances.
This is one reason why the industry seeks to delay the potential listing of a drug in the list. Association consumer health products conducted its own review and found that most studies do not involve risk for most cancers, although some research has indeed shown an increased risk of cancer kidney, liver and some forms of blood cancer.
The Association urged California regulators to conduct a “cautious interpretation” of the studies that show an increased risk of developing cancer.
Some substances from the list in California to require warning labels. But the staff has made exceptions. Alcohol was included in the list of carcinogens since 1988. But instead of warning labels the state of California requires retailers to inform exactly where alcohol is sold.
Acrylic, a byproduct of roasting coffee beans, was added to the list of carcinogens since 1990. But when the court decision could lead to warning labels for coffee, the regulators of the state intervened and removed the drink from the list.