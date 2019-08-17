In California, on the 1 day back prices, 1959: the police had to disperse all of
To advertise the new season of his series “the Amazing Mrs Meisel” in California, Amazon has come up with an original campaign. On a number of products in different cities of the state, the company returned the prices of 1959. This writes RTVI.
In the ultra competitive prices in California sell movie tickets, milkshake, hotel rooms and so on. Only have about 30 partners. Because of the hype around the event we had to involve the police
But the most popular turned out to be one of the gas stations in the city of Santa Monica, where gasoline prices dropped 30 cents a gallon (about 4 liters). The average gasoline in the US costs about us $2.6 per gallon, and in California even more expensive — about $3.5.
To the gas station are lined up such a queue of cars that the police had to block the area near and to require the owners to temporarily stop the action.
After some time, the sale of gasoline at 30 cents continued.
The action of “the Amazing Mrs. Meisel” takes place in the late 1950s in the United States, though not in California but in new York. The series tells the story of Miriam Meisel, who one day realizes that her calling is to be a stand-up comedian. The series went for two seasons, which received the award “Emmy” and “Golden globe”. The current campaign Amazon, apparently, timed to the ceremony of the “Emmy”, where they show two dozen nominations. Awards will be awarded at the end of September.
“Meisel” renewed for a third season, due out before the end of 2019.