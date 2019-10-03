In California, opened its first U.S. cafe legal marijuana
The first cannabis café in the U.S. opened in Los Angeles, California, notes CNN.
Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe is the first restaurant that prefers the kitchen of the hemp. The walls of this institution the visitors have had the opportunity to fully legally use marijuana.
In West Hollywood more than 300 applicants tried to obtain a license, but first gave Lowell Farms, according to the restaurant. In the state plan to issue another 7 such licenses.
Chef Andrea, the Drummer, was trained in Le Cordon Bleu in Los Angeles. In 2012, she opened a co-operative Elevation of VIP and took of celebrities such as Miguel and Visas Khalifa.
In Lowell Farms Drummer has created a menu that reflects the flavors of California. The menu features seasonal dishes that will complement the effect of TCH (tetrahydrocannabinol) — one of the main cannabinoids.
The restaurant claims that due to the current legislation regarding cannabis meals will not fill with cannabis. The restaurant also will not be alcoholic beverages because state law prohibits the consumption of cannabis and alcohol in the same place.
But here is my version of a sommelier. The consultant will tell you about the different available varieties of marijuana and will explain their taste and action.
An area of 5900 square feet will be a patio for smokers and nonsmokers, and all the interior space designated for Smoking.
“Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe was created to ensure that everyone found a place where you can openly enjoy cannabis. Lowell Farms – a cozy place for those who appreciate cannabis and for those who are curious and want to try in a friendly atmosphere”, — said in a statement cafe.
Open only to people 21 years or older.
ForumDaily previously wrote that prior to its opening, the café has faced protests from the synagogue, which is located across the street. The Rabbi asked to reject a license to conduct business.
Now recreational marijuana is legal in 11 States.