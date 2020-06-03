In California, protesters stole from the showroom more than 70 luxury cars
Police in Northern California are looking for suspects after rioters stole more than 70 cars of VIP-class in the showroom near San Francisco on Sunday, may 31, in the evening. This writes Fox News.
The owner of the dealership San Leandro Chrysler Jeep Dodge Carlos Hidalgo said that even though he blocked the exits as a precaution, the thieves “began to RAM the doors and gates, have been unable to log in. They took the chain and pulled part of the fence. It was a very evil act,” he said.
“It looks like a war zone, said Hidalgo about the consequences. — The protests — not the reason for the theft. It’s just bad people. It’s awful. This is domestic terrorism who trouble to people who work. This is wrong.”
He said he called the police, but they were too busy to answer a call that night.
The robbers separated from the peaceful protesters first went to the Nike store across the street from the dealership. Rushed to the showroom, the thieves gained access to the key box and used the key ring to find the car.
Was stolen almost all the dealer cars Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcats are going for $90 000. The thieves also stole Charger Hellcats are going, Jeep Wranglers, and pickups.
The representative of the police Department San Leandro Lieutenant Ted Henderson said that he did not know whether it was a crime committed suddenly or was it planned.
He said no arrests yet, but police are looking for a video in social networks crime and looking for video from surveillance cameras in the area to identify the suspects.
“Events in Minneapolis re-opened old deep wounds and forced us to confront social injustice that needs to be addressed, wrote the chief of police Jeff Tudor. — It all began with peaceful protests, but those who loot and incite violence, harm the efforts of the protesters.”
According to Henderson, about 20 to 25 vehicles were discovered, some were damaged and others broken into pieces.
“When we get the machine back, they are not on the go,” said Hidalgo.
Estimated dealership, the company lost $5 million from the theft and plans to hire armed guards.
Also on Sunday, may 31, the evening was looted nearby Walmart, See’s Candies, Burlington Coat Factory, Subway and Design Shoe Warehouse.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- The protest was held in memory of George Floyd, the African-American from Minneapolis, who died after a police officer Minneapolis strangled him with his knee. Officer Derek Chauvin was fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter; three other officers also lost their jobs. Protests and riots subsequently broke out in Minneapolis and across the country.
- The Governor of Minnesota said that the protests in connection with the death of an African-American George Floyd, covering dozens of cities in the United States, not connected with the murder, and provoked the visiting radicals.
- Protests in Minneapolis have increased dramatically in the evening of 27 may, when the Metropolitan police have applied the response to looted and burned shops in the town, and shooting fatalities in the protest.
- May 31, drove a truck into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis (mn). Driving a car was a US citizen, supposedly of Ukrainian origin, Bogdan Vechirko. He was arrested, but on 2 June released from custody pending further investigation.
- About 40 cities, including Los Angeles, Miami, Detroit and Philadelphia, have banned street demonstrations after dark. The governors of Texas and Virginia declared a state of emergency.
- In connection with the protests in cities across the US embassies of Ukraine and Russia has asked its citizens living on the territory of the state, to maintain order and to avoid crowds and to comply with security measures.
- June 1, Donald trump introduced the 1807 act, allowing him to send armed forces to the United States, shaken by riots in connection with the death of George Floyd.
- According to the results of the official autopsy of George Floyd, his death was caused by mechanical asphyxiation and should be treated as violent.
bookmark