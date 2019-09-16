In California, put up for sale the biggest house in the Hollywood hills. PHOTO. VIDEO
The biggest house for sale in Los Angeles, in the Hollywood hills, is a monster measuring 20 058 square feet on 8408 Hillside Avenue.
Three story contemporary residence by 840% more than the average single-family house, built in America last year (2386 square feet, according to the census Bureau). And according to the price list at 43.9 million dollars he is 114 times more expensive (the average selling price of single family homes was $ 385 thousand dollars).
That is a lot of money on these exclusive hills.
The residence is located on the road behind the gate.
Sculptural metal that looks like a work of art is actually the front door is framed by lush vertical garden.
Mega-house has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
Only one master Suite with an area of about 2800 square feet with private terrace and hot tub outdoors.
Master bathroom has oval tub, recessed into the floor, and glass shower with views of downtown Los Angeles.
There is also a huge workshop, walk-in closet.
The listing agent David Parks from the Agency in Beverly hills CNBC reports that the mega-wardrobe had to be shipped across the Atlantic from Lake Como, Italy.
“And look at this: even your clothes has a crazy look,” he said Parns.
At the lowest level of the house you will find a garage for 10 cars, which is better described as a showroom for supercars.
Currently it is filled with expensive cars of the owner (which are not included in the sale).
There is a 12-foot waterfall that cascades out of the pool on one level.
This level also features a Wellness centre with hot and cold pools, steam room and sauna.
Of course, there is a gym, and massage area.
Any Hollywood Mogul who buys this place, will need modern cinema; it has a bar in the back.
On one level, stylish home office, which is located a few steps from the glass wine cellar.
Next to the wine cellar is a dining room for 10 people.
Curved infinity pool extends 163 feet with 270-degree views of Los Angeles.
There is also an outdoor dining area near the sunken hearth fire.
But if you want to relax and watch TV from under the pool rises a giant screen.
But this multimillion-dollar facility has not always looked so perfect.
In fact, it looked like this …
When CNBC visited 8408 Hillside Ave, the house is still being built; gorgeous views was flawed ugly feet and drooping power lines. Porns according to CNBC, the owner, real estate developer Jeff Thomas, spent more than six months to get rid of all the deformities.
Having received permission and cut down the poles, Thomas had paid to hide the lines and rebuild the street. He planted large palm trees where stood the pillars.
Porns CNBC reports that the whole process cost $ 2 million.
“I mean that $ 2 million is a lot of money to spend on filling lines. But when you have a house 10 out of 10 5 out of 5, you have to bring this kind of to 10. It was a great investment,” said Parks.
The view from the roof area of 2000 square feet is now also perfect.
And on a clear night you can sit around the campfire and look down on the whole city, no ugly power lines. This is priceless.