In California, put up for sale the most expensive house in the United States. PHOTO. VIDEO
The most expensive house in the US real estate market currently is the luxury Chartwell Estate (CA) for $195 million, he’s Chartwell. Its price recently dropped by $50 million. This writes Fox Business.
The estate featured in the popular television show, “the Hillbillies of Beverly hills” (“The Beverly Hillbillies”). Fans of the show can find in the house, a clan of Clampett.
Designed by architect Sumner Spaulding in 1930, built over five years and most recently owned by businessman Jerry Perenchio, the former Chairman of Spanish-language broadcaster Univision, Chartwell boasts 11 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, 40 Parking spaces. The main building on the estate is 25,000 square feet (2322 meters squared), and the estate itself has an area of more than 10 acres (4 hectares).
Chartwell is built in the French neoclassical style with a facade of limestone and offers all kinds of amenities — not to mention panoramic views from downtown to the Pacific ocean. From the tennis court to the wine cellar of 12,000 bottles from the artfully manicured gardens to 75 ft (22 m) of the pool from the guest house with five bedrooms to the helipad. In Chartwell, it seems, has everything a buyer could imagine, in an exquisite blend of elegance and luxury.
Perenchio, who died in 2017, bought Chartwell in 1986 and significantly expanded the size of the estate and made a major overhaul of its interiors (using the famous designer Henri Samuel). When he died, the mansion had a net worth of $ 2.8 billion.