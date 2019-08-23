In California, rapid fire threatened more than 1,000 homes, the evacuation
Thursday in Shasta County due to the rapid fire followed by evacuation of people. Under the threat of destruction more than 1,000 homes.
According to the California Department of forest management, because of a fire in the mountains were evacuated about 3 885 inhabitants. The fire burned more than 600 acres (243 hectares) of land about 10 miles northeast of Redding, California.
According to officials, the fire started around noon near Bear Mountain road and Dry Creek, and spread rapidly. As of 7 PM on 22 August, the fire is 20%.
In areas East of Interstate 5, including Shasta College, was carried out the evacuation. Highway 299 was closed.
The fire contributed to a high temperature that exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit (+37,7 Celsius), as well as gusty winds.
But around 6 PM on Thursday, the winds subsided considerably, and fire activity has declined, said Robert Foxworthy, the public information officer Cal Fire.
Shasta County is not the first time faced with the fire, the fire was raging here last year. Carr Fire started on 23 July 2018 on highway 299 and killing almost 230,000 acres in the counties of Shasta and Trinity. Two districts faced with the subsequent loss when on 5 September the fire started Delta and burned more than 63,000 acres.