In California rediscovered the chocolates: where to watch a movie under the open sky
Watching a movie in the drive-in theater — a classic form of entertainment in American that will bring you back to the good old days, reminiscent Only in Your State.
In southern California there are quite a lot of cinemas, which has resumed work after quarantine. Each of them requires clients to abide by the rules of social distancing, including Parking at a distance of not less than 6-10 feet (2-3 meters) from another car, wearing the mask when leaving the machine to the bathroom or concession stand. Among the mandatory conditions is also a showing of the film without leaving the car, without trying to be outside.
Here’s where you can watch films under the open sky:
1. Van Buren Drive-In
Since 1964, this car cinema was known as a place for watching movies with the whole family. Open 7 days a week with the ability to watch different movies on multiple screens, Van Buren Drive-In is perfect for a family vacation every night. Admission is $10 for adults and $1 for children 5-9 years. Children under 5 are admitted free.
- Address: 3035 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92503
2. Santee Drive-In
As you might expect from traditional cinema road, here you will find the situation that takes place right in the good old days.
- Address: 10990 Woodside Ave. North, Santee, CA 92071
3. South Bay Drive-In
Another destination in the County of San Diego- the cinema is open 7 days a week. You can enjoy the latest box office hits in the comfort of a car in this classic theater. Tickets for adults are $10, and children 5 to 9 years — $7.
- Address: 2170 Coronado Ave, San Diego, CA 92154
4. Paramount Drive-In
The game is waiting for you at the time of visiting the theater in southern California. Bring cozy blankets and pillows and settle back in the car to spend the night under the stars and watch a blockbuster. The entrance ticket will cost $10 for adults and $3.50 for children 5-8 years. Children under 5 are free!
- Address: 7770 Rosecrans Avenue, Paramount, CA 90723
5. Rubidoux Drive-In
It is a traditional drive-in in riverside, built in 1945, and it is popular until now. Although it still maintains its classic charm, the theater was completely renovated, so it offers the latest modern facilities.
- Address: 3770 Opal St, Riverside, CA 92509
6. Mission Tiki Drive-In
You will find a fun evening full of entertainment: new popular films on the big screen and a few classical works, well known and beloved.
- Address: 10798 Ramona Ave, Montclair, CA 91763
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1228
[name] => cinema
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kinoteatr
)
cinema
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 20841
[name] => car cinema
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => avtomobilnyj-kinoteatr
)
car кинотеатрFacebookVkontakte
bookmark