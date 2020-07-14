In California resumed its quarantine due to continued growth in the number of infections and hospitalizations
In connection with the continued growth of infections and hospitalizations in California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday, July 13, which again introduces restrictions on many businesses throughout the state that covers them. The decree comes into force immediately. This writes NPR.
Restaurants, cinemas, family entertainment centres, zoos, museums, and halls for card games must suspend his activities in the room, and the bars must be fully closed.
Thirty districts will also need to close facilities fitness centers, offices for non-critical sectors, services, personal care, hairdressers, beauty salons and shopping centers.
According to the LATimes, there are two types of closures of enterprises, which operate throughout the state, and which apply to certain districts.
Throughout the state must close:
- restaurants;
- tasting rooms;
- cinemas;
- family entertainment centers;
- zoos and museums
- bars, Breweries and pubs.
Localized should be closed:
- gyms and fitness centres;
- places of worship;
- the offices of sectors needed;
- beauty salons and tattoo parlors.
These 30 districts were in the list of monitor for three consecutive days, and, according to Newsom, represent about 80% of the state’s population. These include Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Joaquin, orange, San Diego and Fresno.
The closure will remain in place as long as the County will not meet the criteria for discovery set by the state.
Newsome highlighted the increase in the number of hospitalizations in intensive care units and the number of positive test results in the state.
As of Monday, July 13, the state hospital, reported a 27.8 per cent increase in the number of hospitalized patients in the last 14 days and a 19.9% increase in the number of hospitalized patients in the ICU during the same period. Data show that hospitals have 36% of the available beds and 72% apparatus lung ventilation.
Sunday, July 12, the most recent reporting period, representatives of the health care industry has registered 8,460 new cases and 72 new deaths. They reported 6,322 confirmed hospitalized patients with COVID-19, of which 1806 were in the ICU.
“That is why we all should soberly recognize that COVID-19 not soon disappear,” said Newsome.
California began to open in early may and became a hot spot in June, largely due to the increase in the number of cases in the densely populated district of Los Angeles. By the end of the month, the number of hospitalizations in the state has exceeded the record set in April.
Newsom took action to try to slow the spread. A decree providing for the compulsory wearing of masks in public places came into force on 18 June. July 1, according to the decree of the Governor, in the 19 districts closed all the bars and enclosed spaces of certain sectors.
Meanwhile, certain structures in the state has assumed an obligation to postpone the re-opening. Disney has announced that it will close its parks in California, originally open on July 17 for an indefinite period. And on Monday, July 13, school Los Angeles and San Diego announced that they will start the academic year fully online.
The state is the second stage of its four-phase plan to re-open, which allows certain businesses with less risk to open with restrictions.
Acceptable district may apply for a more rapid passage of phase, but it was also postponed. As of Monday, the website of state said that no applications from districts will be accepted “until further notice”.
