In California, several Facebook offices evacuated due to a possible detection of sarin
Facebook-owned post office in Menlo Park, California, evacuated after one of the parcels found traces of possible presence of sarin, writes “Interfax”.
According to the chief fire battalion County of San MATEO, two people currently checked by the doctors because they might have come in contact with sarin, when I examined the package. Previously reported that there were no injuries.
It is noted that to accurately determine the substance is not currently managed. Traces of sarin found during the test fire, but it is likely that the result was a false positive, said the journalist ABC 7 Chris Nguyen on Twitter.
At the scene arrived employees of the FBI and the National guard of the United States.
The representative of Facebook Anthony Harrison said that was evacuated four buildings, three of them have already been examined by experts and recognized safe.
Sarin refers to toxic agents and nerve gases. It is a colorless liquid that when heated, which are formed pairs. Virtually odorless. In high concentrations is deadly to humans.