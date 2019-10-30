In California shootings: there are dead and wounded
October 30, 2019 | News | No Comments|
At least three people were killed and nine injured in a shooting at a house on long beach (CA) on the occasion of Halloween. This writes to NBC Los Angeles.
The shooting occurred at about 22:44. The party was attended by young people, most of whom were 20 years old.
The police don’t know whether there was one shooter or was there more. No description of the appearance of the arrow is not.
The shooting occurred in the house of the owners of the beauty salon, which is located immediately near the house. The motives of the crime are not yet clear.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- For the last 37 years in California was the large number of mass shootings in the United States. What most mass shootings happened in the country over the past 4 years.