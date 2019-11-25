In California sold the house where he lived and died Robin Williams: what’s inside

The home of Robin Williams in San Francisco, the cost of which is $ 7.25 million, is for sale. No matter how good this mansion has a history that not all potential buyers will find attractive: it was in this house in 2014 actor killed himself.

Photo: a video frame YouTube/DrSalvadoctopus

The home of the late comedian with an area of 6 517 square feet includes six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, his 10-foot ceilings and crown on the roof, as well as custom cabinets and built-in items, says Fox Business.

Photo: compass.com

The house is located in Tiburon, California, in the Bay area of San Francisco. The living room has a stone fireplace, large Windows and glass doors overlooking the Bay. There is also a media room with a 65-inch flat screen TV, surround sound and customisable gaming system.

Photo: compass.com

Photo: compass.com

Photo: compass.com

The dining room also overlooks the Bay. There is a custom chandelier and window frames, unique sculptures. The kitchen includes a dining area, stone countertops, pantry and plenty of space for eating and socializing.

Photo: compass.com

Photo: compass.com

Each bedroom complemented by a bathroom. Master Suite boasts water views, two closets, separate tub and shower for two, as well as the neighboring Cabinet in dark wood.

Photo: compass.com

Photo: compass.com

Photo: compass.com

Photo: compass.com

Photo: compass.com

The private plot has direct access to the Bay, there is a special rack for kayak and rowing. Property includes deck, pool, Jacuzzi and special area to play Golf with biodegradable balls.

Photo: compass.com

Photo: compass.com

The house is located on a quiet Peninsula in the area of Paradise Cay.

