In California sold the house where he lived and died Robin Williams: what’s inside
The home of Robin Williams in San Francisco, the cost of which is $ 7.25 million, is for sale. No matter how good this mansion has a history that not all potential buyers will find attractive: it was in this house in 2014 actor killed himself.
The home of the late comedian with an area of 6 517 square feet includes six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, his 10-foot ceilings and crown on the roof, as well as custom cabinets and built-in items, says Fox Business.
The house is located in Tiburon, California, in the Bay area of San Francisco. The living room has a stone fireplace, large Windows and glass doors overlooking the Bay. There is also a media room with a 65-inch flat screen TV, surround sound and customisable gaming system.
The dining room also overlooks the Bay. There is a custom chandelier and window frames, unique sculptures. The kitchen includes a dining area, stone countertops, pantry and plenty of space for eating and socializing.
Each bedroom complemented by a bathroom. Master Suite boasts water views, two closets, separate tub and shower for two, as well as the neighboring Cabinet in dark wood.
The private plot has direct access to the Bay, there is a special rack for kayak and rowing. Property includes deck, pool, Jacuzzi and special area to play Golf with biodegradable balls.
The house is located on a quiet Peninsula in the area of Paradise Cay.