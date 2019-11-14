In California the criminals stole from Apple of $6 million, by exchanging fake iPhone for real
In the Californian city of San Diego criminal gang led by three brothers, natives of China, has caused Apple damages of more than $ 6.1 million by exchanging counterfeit phones for real, writes “Medusa”.
The group was active since 2011. Criminals bought fake iPhones and iPads in China (in this case, the fakes were of high quality — in particular, they correspond to the IMEI numbers of these devices), then brought them to the US, intentionally broke and gave to the service center in exchange for a new, genuine device. The thus obtained iPhones sold in China and other countries where the price is higher than in the US.
Criminals, according to the FBI, acted almost all over the country — at least 40 States, and in Canada. The group consisted of half a dozen people, it was headed by three brothers with the surname Liao, naturalized immigrants from China. The rest of the crew were natives of China, Vietnam and Russia — it is reported that most of them also have US citizenship.
The FBI has made 11 arrests, confiscating and 250 thousand US dollars and about 90 iPhones. The prosecution has 76 points — the alleged criminals charged with fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, theft of personal data. The leaders of the group faces up to 20 years in prison.
In April, a similar scheme was disclosed in the state of Oregon General damages to Apple from the actions of criminals, to change fake iPhones for the new, was estimated at $ 1.2 million. In October local student directly involved in the exchange and sending these phones to China and receiving 20-30 dollars for one such operation, was sentenced to three years imprisonment and a 200-thousand dollar fine, the sentences of his accomplices were not reported. Now the FBI finds out whether there is a direct link between these crimes.