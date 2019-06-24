In California the game of Golf ended with a shooting and fire: 5 dead
In California, a dispute on the Golf course ended with a shooting and fire. At least five people were found dead, says Fox News.
The incident occurred on Friday, June 21. The police station received a call about shots fired around 11:30 in Santa Maria, about 160 miles (257 km) Northwest of Los Angeles.
According to residents, a long-standing feud between three men escalated into a Golf course, near Park mobile homes.
In the shootout, a 70-year-old Kurt Brack and 78-year-old Richard Khanen was fatally wounded. The name of the third instigator of the conflict was not disclosed. According to the chief of police of Santa Maria Phil Hansen, the investigators found one victim with gunshot wounds in the club house Casa Grande, and the second — nearby on the grass next to the house.
“These three long threatened each other,” said local resident Keith Castro.
It is believed that after the attack, the shooter fled to his mobile home, which caught fire just moments after a small explosion. The flames spread to a nearby mobile home before he could extinguish the fire. Apparently, the ammunition inside exploded from mobile homes arrow.
The police chief said that “the mobile home burned, together with ammunition” while firefighters worked to contain the fire. Neighbors said that they heard explosions from the house, but decided that it was fireworks.
According to officials, the wreckage of a burned-out mobile home arrow also found three bodies.
Names of all victims will report after the coroner’s office to confirm their identity.