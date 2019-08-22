In California, the hotel’s cook was planning the mass execution of guests and employees
In long beach (CA), chef at Marriott planned to organize the mass execution of guests and employees. He was arrested prior to committing the plan. This writes CNN.
Tip colleagues of the detained helping the police to prevent the shooting and arrest 37-year-old Rodolfo Montoya. He was arrested in his own home, where they found firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and tactical gear, including automatic high-capacity magazines and machine gun, possession of which is illegal in California. This was announced by the head of the city police Robert Luna.
“The suspect was a clear plan, intent and means to commit the act of violence, which could lead to incidents with mass casualties,” said Moon.
Montoya appeared in court on Thursday, August 22.
“The detainee has no criminal history that would prevent him from legally owning weapons is allowed in California,” said Moon.
He was charged with possession of an assault weapon and creating a criminal threat. For the suspect’s bail was set at $500 thousand.