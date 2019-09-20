In California, the little girl died in a hot car: mother arrested
Police in San Diego confirmed that the mother of the baby found at the beginning of August dead in the car in Tierrasanta, California, was arrested and placed in a detention facility Las COLINAS on charges of cruel treatment of children.
The police reported that on 5 August the 24-year-old Priscilla Marques Harris called 911 from his home on Leary Street shortly before 1 p.m. and said that she can’t find her daughter. Five minutes after she hung up, Harris again called 911 and said he found his daughter in the car, and the girl needs help.
The paramedics arrived a minute after the second call, but it was too late. Her daughter, 21-month-old Scarlett grace Harris, survived.
According to the transcripts of 911 calls, Harris told dispatchers that took the antidepressant Trazodone to help me sleep.
Harris is charged with three counts of committing a criminal offence, including danger to the child, the grievous bodily harm child under the age of 5 years and caused harm, which can lead to serious injury or death. Her bail was set at $ 1 million. The prosecution is scheduled for September 23 at 8 o’clock in the morning.
Two days after the death of a child two adults, suspected overdose, was taken from a house on Leary Street in district hospital. The police confirmed that Harris was not involved in the suspected drug overdose, but she was taken to a local hospital for psychiatric evaluation.