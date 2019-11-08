In California, the plane crashed on a house: one person was killed
In southern California single-engine plane crashed on a house, starting a fire. The pilot died on the spot. This writes Fox News.
Thursday, November 7, fire Department County of San Bernardino, wrote on Twitter that a small plane crashed into a house in Upland 35 miles (56.3 km) East of Los Angeles. As a result of accident in the house the fire broke out.
According to the Federal aviation administration (FAA), around 11:00 single-engine Cirrus SR22 plane fell on a residential house, the circumstances of the crash are being investigated.
FAA said that the plane was flying from the municipal airport TORRANCE airport cable in the island.
The pilot, who was the only passenger of the plane died in the crash. The identity of the pilot has not been disclosed.
Father and child were in the house during the crash, was not injured, said police captain Marcelo Blanco.
In the fire Department said the fire was brought under control and not spread.
The FAA and the national Council for transport safety (NTSB) are investigating the cause of the crash.
The FAA said that normally require a year or more to determine the probable cause of the accident.
Video from media helicopters showed that the majority of the house burned and still smoldering, the parachute is on the trees, not far from the crash site (some single-engine aircraft equipped with a parachute for emergency landing).