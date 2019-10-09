In California, the swindler has deceived the immigrants of more than $100 000
Federal prosecutors accuse a woman from California in fraudulent activities. She allegedly helped the immigrants with all the documents they took with them money, and any documents not filled. This writes KTLA.
In September 2019 Helen Kennedy, also known as Helen Abdi, accused of fraudulent schemes, scrip amounted to more than $100 000. Victims of the swindler was immigrants across the country, although mostly female, were attracted to the cooperation of Iranian immigrants.
In one promotional video, posted on YouTube, a commenter said that Abdi helped with the immigration paperwork for the whole family.
“After receiving the money, she did not answer the call,” wrote one commenter.
According to documents filed in U.S. District court in Norfolk (VA), Kennedy promised to clients political asylum, visas, green cards and even citizenship if they paid a Commission. The indictment States that Kennedy had taken the money and never filed immigration papers on behalf of their clients.
Kennedy is charged with fraud by five points.
Assistant U.S. attorney Joseph Koski and attorney Kennedy Andrew Grindrod declined to comment on the indictment.