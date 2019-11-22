In California, the train hit the van and lit up: there are victims
In Santa Fe springs Metrolink train hit the van on the train tracks. The incident occurred early on the morning of 22 November, causing heavy delays and flight cancellations, writes ABC News. As the newspaper notes, 4 persons suffered.
The collision with the fire happened at about 5:30 near the intersection of prospect and Rosecrans and Marquardt. The fire brigade believes that the van stopped at the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue when he was hit by a train OC Line 681. The train was carrying more than 100 passengers. He went from orange County to Los Angeles.
Dramatic video posted on social media shows the moment when the train crashed into a van and pushes it along the way. In the footage shows how people run away from the burning car.
Firefighters who arrived on the scene, extinguished the fire, which completely destroyed the van and charred car. The smoke from the fire was visible for several miles.
Shortly after the collision on a parallel track came a freight train.
One of the passengers said it was preparing for a potential strike, hearing the sound of rapidly approaching freight train.
“It was honestly the longest few seconds of my life. When I heard the approaching train whistle, I just looked around, all looked around: will we ever be safe? They know what just happened?” — Ryan said Hayek.
A freight train drove through the wreckage after the accident and then stopped when the fire from the Metrolink trains began to spread, it Obuhova container wagons.
According to officials, the four passengers who suffered minor injuries were released after treatment.
“I remember being thrown on the passenger seat during the impact. I hit my head. It was very traumatic,” said passenger Rosalind Carter.
The accident caused significant delays and cancellation of trains. Some Metrolink customers were offered refunds and advised affected passengers to find their own transport, due to the limitation of the movement “alternative”.
Many of the passengers who often travel by train, they say that the wreck could have been much worse. They are grateful for the quick reaction of the staff of Metrolink and those who gave first aid.
The investigation is underway.