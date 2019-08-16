In California, the woman who threw puppies in the trash, was given a year in prison
A resident of Coachella (California) was sentenced to one year in prison after he admitted to having dumped the bag with seven 3-day puppies in the trash on a hot day.
59-year-old Deborah Colwell during the trial, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty, says Fox News.
The term, which she left to spend in jail, 174 days, including the period she has already spent in custody. For seven months after her release, she will have to remain on probation.
“We were upset due to the fact that she didn’t receive more years in prison. On the other hand, if we consider what is happening in the modern world and the penal system, we’re probably lucky that we actually achieved in prison,” said Janine Bar, President of the charity organization Society’s OutKasts Animal Rescue, where now there are five dogs Calwell.
Calwell the case sparked outrage from activists for animal rights. She was arrested on 22 April 2019, after it was identified by the materials from surveillance cameras.
The record shows that the woman drove up to the dumpster near the store in Coachella and threw a closed bag.
A few minutes later the man found in the litter of seven puppies. He took them to a nearby auto parts store where there was air conditioning, and notified law enforcement.
Puppies at the time of discovery was severely dehydrated. A week later one of them died.
During a search of the house Calwell investigators found 38 more dogs. They were handed over to local groups for animal rescue.