In California, there is a list of States that are prohibited for travel: there are 11 U.S. regions
California attorney General Xavier Becerra added Iowa to the list of “forbidden travel” States because there discrediting the rights of transgender people.
Thus, the Prosecutor extended the act, which passed in California in 2016. It prohibits travel in those States where the official level, there is discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, RTVi writes with a link to the Fox News channel.
The prohibition applies only to trips that are funded by the taxpayers of California. First and foremost, these are business trips of civil servants and student travel by the state colleges.
Despite the ban, the sports teams continue to regularly participate in away matches student Championships.
In the summer of 2019, the Governor of Iowa signed a bill that prohibits funding for sex change operations under the state Medicaid program. In California, this action is considered discrimination of LGBT+ people on the grounds of gender identity and a violation of their civil rights.
The ban on entry shall enter into force on 4 October. Iowa became the 11th state in the “black list” of California. Also included Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.