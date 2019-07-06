In California, there was a new powerful earthquake – the strongest in 20 years (PHOTOS, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

New quake a magnitude of 7.1 recorded in California on the day after the earthquake of magnitude 6.4 in Kern County in the South of the state. Its epicenter, according to the U.S. Geological survey (USGS), was located 17 km North of the city of Ridgecrest, and the hypocenter – at a depth of 17 km. in addition, there were numerous aftershocks, the magnitude of one of them was 5.5, according to Stormnews.

According to Reuters, a new earthquake was the strongest for the state since 1999. It was felt in many areas of California, to neighboring Nevada and even in Mexico. But most of all shaking in the districts of Kern and San Bernardino, once again hit the city of Ridgecrest. Local TV channels reported buildings damaged, there are victims. Information on victims did not arrive yet. About thousands of homes were left without electricity. On some sections of roads collapsed stones.

According to fire Department County of San Bernardino, the earthquake one person received minor injuries, reports TASS. Firefighters also said the destruction of houses located near the center of the tremors. “The house shifted in their Foundation cracks, retaining walls destroyed”, – stated in the message.

To combat the effects of the earthquake involved in the military, reports “Echo of Moscow” with reference to major-General of the National guard of the state of California David Baldwin. Also use aircraft, including helicopters and national guard transport planes. According to Baldwin, the Pentagon has expressed willingness to provide the Federal forces, if need further assistance.

In Los Angeles tremors felt by tens of thousands of spectators at the baseball match between the “Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres”, but the organizers did not to interrupt him. For the second consecutive day an earthquake was caught live and presenters: