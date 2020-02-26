In California there was an explosion and major fire at the refinery
In the night from 25 to 26 February at the California refinery occurred at least two explosions, caused a powerful fire that was visible for miles around, writes Fox News.
The camera on Board the helicopter SkyFOX FOX 11 in Los Angeles showed two explosions and a fire at the Marathon refinery in Carson, located about 19 miles (30 km) South of downtown Los Angeles, North of long beach.
The fire started around 22:50, according to fire Department County of Los Angeles.
According to representatives of the fire service, one of the explosions occurred before the tower at a refinery started a fire. The explosion lit up the night sky in the city of Carson and raised a large cloud of smoke into the air. The nearby 405 freeway was temporarily closed to traffic in both directions, but later reopened.
According to the fire service, crews controlled the flames with a fixed ground monitors, while I worked on pressure relief in the system.
At the moment there is no information about the cause of the fire or human injury.
The company describes the facility on its website as “the largest refinery on the West coast with a capacity of crude oil 363 000 barrels per calendar day”.
The plant produces gasoline and diesel fuel, and distillates, petroleum coke, anode coke, chemical propylene, fuel coke, fuel oil and propane.
Crews from fire Department County of Los Angeles responded to this incident and were able to locate the perimeter of the fire, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.
As reported by the County Sheriff’s Department Los Angeles, evacuation of inhabitants of nearby houses was not required.
Health officials monitored the air quality in the area and found no harmful products coming in the air as a result of the fire.
bookmark