In California, there was another earthquake: what you need to know about this seismic phenomenon
According to the U.S. Geological survey, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 shook the valley of San Fernando in southern California shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, writes CNN.
The earthquake, which was felt as a jolt followed by a small pause and a shaking of the earth’s surface, was centered near Pacoima, North of Los Angeles.
Later in the morning after the earthquake there were several aftershocks.
“Today’s earthquake is a common phenomenon for California. In the area with lots of faults where earthquakes occurred in Northridge in 1994 and Sylmar in 1971. A good [normal] life in the Golden state,” he wrote on Twitter renowned California seismologist Lucy Jones.
Officials said that they have not received reports of damage or injuries.
International airport Los Angeles worked normally, and the inspectors did not report on the damages.
Pacoima is located approximately 23 miles (37 km) Northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
5 facts about earthquakes
1. An earthquake occurs when blocks of the earth’s crust — tectonic plates — slide relative to each other (in the fault zone in California, as a rule, they slide in opposite directions). This is accompanied by a friction force, which leads to the accumulation of energy in places of tectonic faults — boundaries of these plates. The voltage increases until, until you exceed the strength limit, then there is a shift, the tremors and the subsequent oscillations of the earth’s surface. The stored energy is released as seismic waves, similar to ripples on a pond, tells CNN.
2. An earthquake can occur very close to the surface of the earth. Such earth tremors, as a rule, very destructive. Earthquakes happen at a depth of 400 miles (640 km) in the earth’s crust. Place in the earth’s crust where the earthquake actually occurs is called the hypocenter. The location on the surface directly above it — the epicenter.
3. The force of the earthquake is called magnitude. The intensity can vary depending on geography, topography or even the depth of the earthquake. Every year on the planet takes place 500,000 detectable earthquakes. 100,000 can be felt and 100 cause damage.
4. Earthquakes themselves don’t actually kill many people. Death and injuries cause natural and human-made structures that fall to the ground during the aftershocks.
5. The majority of all earthquakes and volcanoes occur along boundaries of tectonic plates. The largest of these is the Pacific plate. The area around the perimeter of the Pacific ocean, where most active volcanoes and many earthquakes are called Pacific volcanic fiery ring.
