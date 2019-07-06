In California, there was another powerful earthquake of magnitude of 7.1
Southern California earthquake of a magnitude of 7.1, RBC with reference to the European-Mediterranean seismological centre (EMSC). According to media reports, several people were injured.
Tremors were registered in 20.19 local time. The epicenter was located 193 kilometers North of Los Angeles, his focus lies at a depth of ten kilometers.
According to USGS, the earthquake magnitude was 7.1, and the center lies at a depth of 0.9 kilometer.
Several buildings were damaged, about two thousand people were left without electricity.
“Some houses shifted on foundations cracks, is the collapse of supporting walls. One easily wounded, firefighters assist him,” — said in Twitter the fire service County of San Bernardino.
Airport guide Los Angeles reported that the tremors did not cause failure in the work schedule.
This is the second earthquake in the region in recent days. The fourth of July there have recorded tremors of magnitude 6.6. The epicenter was located 18 kilometers North-East of the city of Ridgecrest, the center lies at a depth of 8.7 kilometer.