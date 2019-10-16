In California there were 2 strong earthquakes per day: what to prepare residents
Two significantly strong earthquakes in Northern California in less than 15 hours of excited residents of the San Francisco Bay Area. They started just a few days before the 30th anniversary of the devastating earthquake in Loma Prieta, which killed dozens of people.
Earthquakes began Monday at 22:33 PM when in the suburbs district contra Costa, East Bay, about 20 miles (12 km) North-East of San Francisco, occurred aftershocks of magnitude 4.5. Then, at 12:42 on Tuesday in the remote mountains of the County of San Benito was an earthquake measuring 4.7 points. Serious structural damage was not reported, writes the Los Angeles Times.
Seismic forces subjected to the East Bay at high risk of a strong earthquake, including because of the threat of the Hayward fault, which runs along the densely populated areas. On Thursday, Californians will undergo annual training in the event of an earthquake ShakeOut, which falls on the 30th anniversary of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Northern California — then killed 63 people.
The epicenter of the earthquake on Monday, the area was surrounded by walnut Creek, pleasant hill and Concord. The quake had a preliminary depth of about 9 miles (5,5 km), quite deep for this part of the world, said in an interview with Keith Knudsen, a geologist from the U.S. Geological survey and Deputy Director of the Research center on earthquakes.
According to scientists, the depth of the quake has led to the fact that the tremors were felt over a wide area, but the feeling of shaking on the surface was less intense than if the quake was not as deep.
The epicenter is located to the North-West of mount Diablo, one of the highest peaks of the Bay. The area is a seismically active zone, “the area of uplift, folding and shock,” said David Schwartz, honorary scientist of the U.S. Geological survey. A series of earthquakes of 5 points occurred in 1980 in the South-Eastern side of the mountains in the fault zone Greenville.
The earthquake of a magnitude of 4.7 points was felt in Morgan hill, Santa Cruz, Monterey-Carmel, Salinas, king city and Gilroy, writes CBS San Francisсo. It all started with aftershocks force of 2.6 points at 12:55. First, seismologists have estimated the expected maximum magnitude as the 4.8, but later revised data.
This earthquake occurred two days before the 30th anniversary of the deadly and destructive earthquake of Loma Prieta in 1989, which occurred along the same fault line. As a result of the earthquake killed 63 people, about 4,000 were injured, suffered considerable damage.
Experts say it is unlikely an earthquake measuring 4.7 points has become a precursor to larger seismic events.
“Fault San Andreas fault was a major in the earthquake in 1989… and also in the event in 1906 (the Great earthquake in San Francisco), said Anne Marie Baltay from USGS. San Andreas is capable of a much greater event. We do not think that this specific region is waiting for a really big earthquake. And I don’t think it was his harbinger.”
“But there’s always a chance that there may be more large-scale event,” — said seismologist.
KPIX 5 reporter Len Ramirez was in Santa Cruz when the earthquake happened.
“I sat shivering in the SUV and looked around, thinking that it might be an earthquake, he said. — On the street no one responded. People just going about their business. All lasted about 30-50 seconds.”
But Stacy Pinkham of Santa Cruz said that the earthquake significantly shook the area.
“Santa Cruz thoroughly shocked!”, she wrote on the page in Facebook.
Edward Ciliberti from Monterey remembered the earthquake of 1989.
“I remember there was a big earthquake in Monterey, and today felt much stronger, he wrote. — Maybe because the epicenter of today’s earthquake was in the Pinnacles, are much closer to us.”
Jessica Vazquez Torres of Greenfield commented on the rumbling sound that precedes the earthquake.
“I could hear the loud noise as if a plane takes off close, it was strange,” she wrote.
The earthquake occurred along a movable section of the fault San Andreas fault length of about 90 miles (56 km) and became 10 earthquake more than 4 points in the last 20 years in the area, according to seismologists.
The most dangerous faults in the San Francisco Bay Area
Fault San Andreas fault was formed as a result of a strong earthquake in 1906 — so there was 300 miles (186 km) of the fault in the earth’s crust in the area between the San Juan Batista in the County of San Benito and Cape Mendocino. Long strip South of the San Andreas the last time the rift formed in 1857 from Parkfield in Monterey County to Richwood in the County of San Bernardino. According to estimates, both earthquakes had a magnitude of 7.8. The question of whether strong earthquakes continue to shake the earth’s surface above the fault the San Andreas, is still being investigated.
The fault Concord-green valley Calaveras and some of the most significant in the Bay area of San Francisco. A hypothetical earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the fault Concord-green valley can cause strong shaking in the districts of contra Costa, Solano and NAPA and can damage pump station Kinder Morgan Concord responsible for pumping fuel through the Northern half of California. All five oil refineries in the Gulf region export refined fuel through this pump station.
This likely will be an earthquake strong enough to go all the counties of the Bay. Strong shaking will be felt and in the Strait of Carquinez connecting the bays of San Francisco and San Pablo with two of the longest rivers of California, the Sacramento and San Joaquin. An earthquake can cause the edges of the dredging of the channels will fall into the waterway. The last major earthquake on the fault Concord-green valley occurred in 1610. An earthquake with magnitude of 5.4 occurred on the stress fracture in 1955.
The Calaveras fault can cause an earthquake of magnitude 7, and it is possible that it may involve the rupture of the Hayward, one of the most dangerous for the country — it passes directly under densely populated cities in the East Bay such as Oakland, Berkeley, Hayward and Fremont.
According to Ross Stein, Executive Director Temblor.net and former Geophysics-researchers from the U.S. Geological survey, the largest historic earthquake in the rift of Calaveras in 1911 amounted to 6.6 points. According to the seismological laboratory in Berkeley, only one burst of activity in 2015, which occurred near the Calaveras fault, caused 4,000 earthquakes in 5 months. The earthquake epicenter is located in the valley of San Ramon, where over the last few decades there were a lot of surges that have not led to a strong earthquake.
According to a report published in 2018 by the U.S. Geological survey at least 800 people can be killed and 18 000 injured as a result of a hypothetical earthquake of magnitude 7 points on the Hayward fault, focus on under Auckland. Hundreds of others may die from the fire after the earthquake along the fault, occupying 52 miles (32 m) in length — possible more than 400 fires (the equivalent of 52 000 homes), and lack of water for fire caused by the destruction of old pipes underground may aggravate the situation.
The Hayward fault is so dangerous because he runs through some of the most densely populated areas of the Bay Area, stretching the entire length of the East Bay from the Bay of San Pablo to Berkeley, Oakland, Hayward, Fremont and Milpitas. Out of all 7 million inhabitants of the region at the top of the rift is home to 2 million people, and this proximity brings potential danger.
According to the USGS, the most memorable earthquake in the Hayward fault occurred in 1868 and was assessed as an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8. Killing about 30 people and caused huge material damage, including the collapse of the second floor of the courthouse Alameda County and severe damage in the historic Mission Church in San Jose just South of Fremont.
In addition to the Hayward fault, the Calaveras, Concord-green valley and Greenville, there are three: the fault Rodgers Creek, passing through Santa Rosa fault and the San Gregorio, which extends West of the San Andreas fault, approximately off the coast of the Gulf and along the coastal counties of Marin and San MATEO, then South to Monterey Bay.
October 1, 1969 near Santa Rosa have been two devastating earthquakes of magnitude 5.6 and 5.7, which at that time was the largest in the Bay area since 1906. Here earthquake up to 7 points. According to the study, published in the Bulletin of the seismological society of America in 1997, the last major event in the fault the San Gregorio (between 7 and 7.25 points) occurred probably between 620 and 1400 years.