In California, two friends saved a stranger from suicide, otgovori jump off a bridge
Two resident California was stuck in traffic when he saw the man on the ledge of a high overpass — he was definitely ready to jump off a bridge down and crushed to death. Women called 911 and went further, but broke down and returned to where the step from death was a stranger.
Jen Principe and Tony Musso stuck in traffic in AGOURA hills, California, with their husbands. Women noticed that a man had climbed onto the overpass and jumped the fence to the other side where you can fall down on a concrete highway, writes CNN.
“Oh my God, this guy jump off a bridge?” — Musso recalls his words.
Calling the emergency services, the women drove on, by the time the traffic jam cleared. But then Principe remembered a video that looked two days ago. It was a show about Kevin Hines who survived a suicide attempt at the age of 19 by jumping off the Golden Gate bridge. He survived and devoted his life to suicide prevention. Hines admitted that he regretted his decision already at the time of the jump and said that whether with him or anyone, nothing would have happened.
Principe told a friend and both decided to go back to the strange man.
“We stopped the car, we ran to him — he was already in the center, on the highway — said Principe. We looked at him, and the first thing we said, “We love you, please don’t jump”.
While waiting for the arrival of the police, Tony Musso spoke to the man and listened to what he answered.
“He said he has nothing to live for, he had no reason to stay on this earth — shared Musso in an interview with CNN. — I met his gaze and simply said, “I sent you as a Keeper. I’m here for you. I need you to listen to me. Just look at me and hear my words.”
Husband Principe recorded a video of the incident on your mobile phone. You may notice that Musso laid hands on the fence, talking with a man. At some point she thought he was going to jump.
“At this point, I said, “Imagine what can happen to people at the bottom, you’ll only hurt yourself, but a machine can go family, and we with them have to see the horror,’ said Musso. — If you can just survive today, tomorrow may be a little different, you may feel differently. You just have to give yourself another day. Just give me one more day with you and I promise that I’ll stay with you.”
Finally the man agreed and began to get off the parapet of the overpass. At this point the police arrived. According to Musso, he was very much afraid that he would be arrested, but she promised not to let that happen.
When the police approached, the man looked away from Musso and clearly confused. She asked him to keep an eye on her and not look down. So they both went off the overpass.
The man was detained. Musso regrets that are unable to embrace him — the police are not allowed, for security reasons. But he managed to thank the two women before he was taken.
City Manager AGOURA hills confirmed that the man was taken to the hospital for observation. Other information he did not have.
Women hope their story will inspire other people to act if they suspect that someone is going to commit suicide. Family Musso was a case of suicide, and now she raises money for suicide prevention. They both would like once again to meet with those whose life he helped save.