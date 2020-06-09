In California will open soon cinemas: but with severe changes in the visiting rules
Cinemas in California unable to re-open on Friday, June 12, in districts which have met the criteria for state pandemic coronavirus with the exception of the greater part of the Bay Area. This writes the SFChronicle.
Monday, June 8, the Department of health has published guidelines for the opening of cinemas, including the requirement that the cinema has to limit the display to 25% capacity or up to a maximum of 100 visitors, depending on, whichever is less.
The user instructs the cinemas to configure the reservation system so that customers sat in a checkerboard pattern, was a single point of entry and exit where possible, and seats were installed so that viewers could sit at a distance of 6 feet (1.8 m) apart.
The Department also recommends that you use the disposable seat covers and require the presence of face masks, if visitors do not eat or drink.
New rules for movie theaters follow the same rules issued to hotels, gyms, bars, campings, museums and other public places where a lot of people going.
The district, which confirmed that they meet certain conditions, such as stable level of hospitalization of patients with coronavirus, may resume the provision of these services starting Friday, June 12.
All districts, except the seven, ready to move to the next stage of the open, including NAPA, Solano and SONOMA. But whether they do will decide the local representatives of the Department of health.
Six Bay Area counties — San Francisco, Alameda, contra Costa, Marin, San MATEO and Santa Clara — are you planning to get out of quarantine in a slower time. They have not yet determined the timing of the opening of cinemas.
