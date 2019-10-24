In California without light will remain 750,000 persons in public utilities began to shoot
Dangerous windy weather swept the state and led to power outages in Northern California. The largest utilities in the state had stopped the flow of electricity to prevent fires, write Fox News.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Wednesday, October 23, beginning to disconnect the city from the foothills of the Sierras in the North-East to the Bay of San Francisco. A couple of districts remained with electricity until midnight.
The power outage affected half a million people — nearly 180,000 customers in 15 counties. PG & E warned that during the weekend can happen a second stage shut-off when the region will return to strong winds.
If this happens, affected around 308 000 people, maybe even 750 000.
San Diego Gas & Electric warned about turning off electricity to about 24 000 customers.
The utility said that the power outage meant to prevent fire, which can occur when falling branches or felling of trees due to strong winds of 60 mph (97 km/h).
In recent years, several major fires occurred because of electrical equipment. Killing dozens of people, thousands of homes burned.
The current shutdown will last for about 48 hours.
It should be noted that the forecast for seven days shows the probability of another planned power outage for much more territory. It can start on Saturday as the 26 October is expected to be stronger than the wind.
The small town of Calistoga in the NAPA valley, famous for its hot springs and wineries, was one of those where it is not electricity.
“It’s very upsetting,” said Michael Dunsford, proprietor Calistoga Inn with 18 rooms. Because of the blackouts he had to rent two powerful generator for $ 5,000 per month.
“Now we have no wind. At all. I don’t even see that stirred the leaves. Do they really need to turn off the electricity right now?” he said shortly after Wednesday afternoon the lights went out and he had to turn on the generators.
“They underestimate the impact that the shutdown is having on everyone,” he said of PG & E.
Meanwhile, the company’s CEO is disappointed with the attitude of the population to employees of PG & E. for Example, on Wednesday, October 23, on workers of a municipal service district in Glenn purposely shot. The bullet flew about employee and hit the windshield of the car. People thus didn’t suffer.
“Such violence has no justification! Wherever you see the team working, they are there to help,” said CEO Johnson.
Mandatory evacuation has occurred to the East of Geyserville after Wednesday evening in northeast SONOMA County along the line of lake County, a fire broke out.
According to reports, the fire Kincade has spread to about 1,000 acres.
A representative of Cal Fire will powers, said that the fire in the geysers area burned at a “dangerous speed”.
The head of SONOMA County James Gore said that this time, PG & E better informed people who will be affected, but he’s still surprised by the need to resort to extensive power outages.