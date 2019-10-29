In Call of Duty there was a location “Donetsk”, which showed the true face of Putin’s military: executions…
In the new computer game Call of Duty there was a location Downtown with Donetsk “Donbass Arena”.
“In the game’s plot, Russian soldiers demonstrated what he really is — demonstration executions, beatings of women, a chemical attack on Syrian village … Not an army, but a terrorist organization! And that I now not only Call of Duty”, — the blogger writes Alex Noyt.
According to him, the best Russian players break millions in contracts.
According to the blogger, known streamer Ilya Maddyson Davydov after reviewing the plot has been fairly categorical: “Play openly criminal game where direct text says that the army of our country are terrorists — it must be a complete freak.” So what are you, Ilya? Tell us in Ukraine, Syria and Georgia on Russian “peacekeepers”.
Note, Call of Duty (Rus. “Call of honor”) is a video game series in the genre of first-person shooter on the Second world war and the fight against terrorism. This is a multiplayer game, it can simultaneously play up to 32 people.
The developers claimed that the name of the teams will have nothing to do with the existing military forces (conventional “forces of the DNI” will compete with “National guard”). In addition, the map does not reproduce the actual fighting. But on one of the screenshots you can see the abandoned stadium, which is reminiscent of the “Donbass-Arena”.
In addition to Donetsk, in the list of multiplayer maps is the Syrian settlement and even London’s Piccadilly circus.
The developers of Modern Warfare insisted that I wanted to depict the cruelty of the battles is much bolder than usually afford games.
Western experts have estimated the Call of Duty in 86 out of 100. The entire civilized world, even through a computer game, you will see a fictional story, but very close to contemporary reality. In Russia, the game will probably be banned.
We will remind, the Russian Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov, who unexpectedly pushing the makers of a controversial computer game Sex with Stalin (“Sex with Stalin”), was suspected of “discredit the Russian history” some Ukrainian forces.
Meanwhile, in the Russian Chelyabinsk created a computer game “Yakut shaman”, which went to the Kremlin to expel Putin.
