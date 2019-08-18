In Cameroon pirates hijacked a cargo ship with Russians on Board (PHOTOS)

В Камеруне пираты захватили грузовое судно с россиянами на борту (ФОТО)

August 15 in the port area of Douala (Republic of Cameroon) were attacked belonging to the Danish company “Ultraball” cargo ship “of Marmarita”, among the crew members of which are Russians. This is stated in the message on the website of the foreign Ministry.

According to the recruitment Agency “Marlow Navigation Russia”, the attackers were captured eight crew members, including three citizens of the Russian Federation. Cameroon’s authorities and representatives of the company owner found out the circumstances of the incident.

Russian diplomats are actively cooperating with the competent Cameroonian authorities and shipowners for the early release of Russian citizens. As reports TASS, citing Agence France-Presse, the ship could seize Nigerian pirates.

