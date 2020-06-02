In Canada, has released a beer under the name of Andriy Shevchenko (photos)
Andriy Shevchenko
In Canada release a beer in honor of the legendary Ukrainian football player and current coach of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko.
Of course, the production of this beer so far, has been a small, independent company. But the success of the Ukrainian team can contribute to the expansion of production.
Unknown whether in the share itself the owner of “Golden ball” in 2004. As it is unclear why the label flaunts nine. On the reverse side written in that, well, we know that Sheva played under the number 7 (adding that under 10), but it’s a very long story, explain the brewers.
Apparently they know something that we don’t know.
Recall that in 2016 the fans of “Milan” mocked their countrymen from “inter”, which in the group stage of the Europa League twice lost to “Hapoel” from Beersheba (0:2 and 2:3). Then were created here such a fun themed meme based on the phonetic similarities of the names of the Ukrainian name of the Israeli team.