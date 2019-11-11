Today at the graves of the unknown soldier and monuments to the military across the country Canadians will gather to honour the memory of those who with weapons in hands defended this country and its way of life.

Thousands of people began arriving at the national war memorial in Ottawa on a state ceremony for memorial Day, including the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a parade of veterans lined up in front of the monument near Parliament hill.

Trudeau and Governor-General Julie Payette will be among those who will lay wreaths in memory of those who died serving Canada.

“They fought for the ideals of peace and defended our freedom,” Payette said in the video.

“Many left with wounds on body and soul. Too many died in service of Fatherland. We are indebted to them. We must never forget their sacrifices and the horrors of war. Let us never take freedom for granted and to defend equality and tolerance.”

In the same vein, a statement was made by Trudeau in which he thanked the soldiers who helped to build peace, protect democracy, and whose heroism has allowed countless people to live freely in Canada and around the world.

“Today we pay tribute to our veterans, those who have been injured in the line of duty, and all those who have sacrificed, he said. They defended freedom and sacrificed their future for the sake of the future of others. Their dedication and courage continue to inspire Canadians who serve today.”

Also on today’s national ceremony will be awarded this year’s silver cross mother Rhine Samson DOE, whose youngest son, captain Matthew Dawe, was killed in Afghanistan in 2007, along with five other canadian soldiers and an Afghan interpreter.

Samson DOE will lay a wreath on behalf of all canadian mothers who have lost children in the war.

Earlier this year, France held a major ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Landing in Normandy, when thousands of Canadians stormed the Normandy beaches, with their British and American allies in the war against Nazi Germany.

Since the end of the First world war was held in exactly 101 years.