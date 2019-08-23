In Canada, said that Russia may return to the G8 at the return of Crimea to Ukraine (PHOTO)

Loading...

Russia can become a member of the “big eight”, but you need to first return the Crimea to Ukraine, said on Thursday the foreign Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland. Her words leads to “Interfax”. Crimea, Moscow has acquired in 2014, taking advantage of the political crisis in Kiev. Now the Kremlin believes that “the Crimean question” is closed forever.

“For Russia, a way to demonstrate what she wants to do it (return to the G8. – Approx. “Interfax”), to withdraw from Crimea and to stop the war in the Donbass. It’s very simple,” she said at a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo.

She added that under these conditions all the G7 would be happy to see Russia again in their ranks.

Note that Canada is not the first time voiced strict conditions for the return of Russia in the G8. In 2015, Prime Minister Stephen Harper linked this event with the collapse of the regime of Vladimir Putin. “I don’t think that Russia under Putin’s leadership belongs to G7. And the point,” said Harper. He noted that Canada would “very strongly” opposed to Putin ever was again around the table, together with the leaders of the “big seven”.

“Russia is constantly and deliberately trying to be a strategic rival, is opposed to the good things we are trying to achieve in the world, for no good reason, just to resist,” – said the Prime Minister. In his opinion, long before the Ukrainian crisis, Russia has lost ground to participate in the group of developed countries.

On Wednesday, the President of the United States Donald trump confirmed that he considers returning Russia to the G8 format. “I think it would be a good thing if Russia would be there (in the G8. – Approx. “Interfax”)”, – quotes words of the President to the press pool of the White house.

The day before trump also said that the G8 format is to be restored, because many of the questions relate to Russia. A similar statement by the American President was doing in 2018.

The question on returning of Russia in “group of eight” can be raised at the G7 summit, which will take place from 24 to 26 August in Biarritz, in the South of France, Reuters reports citing White house spokesman. According to him, the leaders of the G7 countries would not vote to restore the Russian side in an international group. In order for Russia to return among the G7 countries, and the format change to the G8, the participating countries must “take [such] decisions by consensus,” he said in the White house.

Russia itself has not officially requested the return of a part of the “eight,” said a White house spokesman. He called it a necessary condition for this to happen, RBC.

On trump statements about the return to the G8 format involving Russia has responded to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. He stated that the conditions for the return of Russia in the G8 still can’t be accomplished.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in turn, reminded that Russia expelled from the G8 because of the situation in Ukraine, and pointed to the need for progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements for the return of the Russian Federation in the G8.

The President of France Emmanuel macron said that Russia will need to enable the return in the G8 after the decision of the Ukrainian crisis.

CNN journalist Kylie Atwood said on Twitter that trump and Makron in a telephone conversation discussed the possibility of inviting Russia to participate in the summit of G7 in 2020.

The Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giuseppe Conte in June said that the return of Russia in “group of eight” would help to avoid many crisis situations.

Meanwhile, in the Kremlin pretend that the format of the G8 Moscow talks more interesting. “We focus on other formats,” said the press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the statement by trump.

Russia has become a pariah in the eyes of the world soon after its intervention in the Ukrainian political crisis. Recall that in late 2013 and early 2014 in Ukraine began mass protests after the government slowed down the process of European integration. Many months of mass protest resulted in clashes with law enforcement officers. After the protesters managed to capture several administrative buildings, President Viktor Yanukovych in late February, ran outside Ukraine and found refuge in Russia.

In March 2014, with the participation of the Russian military were carried out the change of power in the Ukrainian Crimea and then held a referendum on joining Russia. In Moscow later admitted that “people’s will” was accompanied by a military special operation. “Due to the high moral and volitional qualities, good training and endurance of officers and soldiers managed in a peaceful and tranquil setting to hold a referendum. The population of the Crimea, to assess the correctness and high level of professional training of personnel of the Armed forces, with gratitude called the Russian military “polite people”, – was stated in the report of the defense Ministry.

The referendum was attended by more than 80% of eligible voters. For reunification with Russia voted 96.7% and 95.6% of residents of Crimea and Sevastopol, respectively. 18 Mar 2014 Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a Treaty accepting the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol into the Russian Federation, and on March 21 it was ratified by the Federal Assembly.

Ukraine considers Crimea as temporarily occupied territory. And the international community as a whole appreciates the actions of Russia as annexation and aggression against Ukraine. The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly did not recognize Russian ownership of the Crimea. Suffered and the reputation of Vladimir Putin, which in the international arena came to be compared with Adolf Hitler.

The position of Russia in respect of Crimea was supported only by Armenia, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, North Korea, Nicaragua, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.

In connection with the territorial dispute over Crimea Ukraine, USA, European Union and other countries imposed a series of sanctions against Russia, Russian businessmen and politicians, who visited the Crimea public figures and leading business on the Peninsula companies, both from Russia and from other countries. The fear of new sanctions was so great that in the Crimea, and 5 years after his rejection from the Ukraine refuse to work even the giants of Russian business, which is closely associated with the state (for example, Sberbank). However, Moscow believes that the question of supplies of Crimea is closed once and for all. “The issue is closed forever… there was a referendum,” – said Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.