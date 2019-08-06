In Canada, severe forest fires, people evacuated (PHOTO)

Loading...

The forest fires of British Columbia stated that the fire burning in southern British Columbia has doubled in size over a 24-hour period and reached approximately 2.5 square kilometers.

More than 100 people with air support and heavy equipment are fighting the fire that broke out on 4 August, North of Oliver.

Fire activity has calmed down at the end of Monday, but is still subject to change. As the Ministry of the environment of Canada predicts that the heat will remain at a low level – about 30 to 35 per week, with no rain forecast until Saturday.

A warning to evacuate because of the fire, was released Monday by the regional district Okanagan Similkameen, which covers 206 objects to the North of Oliver.

Steep and rocky terrain complicates fire fighting.

Cool and wet conditions in July restrained the risk of forest fires across British Columbia.