In Carville found two hazardous substances
Specialists conducted a study and found that Corvalol contains two hazardous substances. According to them, the drops are designed to soothe the heart can also cause overall damage to the body.
In the first place, say scientists, a health hazard is a substance phenobarbital. It has a side effect, manifested in the form of addiction. Because of this, the patient can become addicted to this drug and to experience difficulties in his absence. Although the dosage is small, habituation can occur in 1.5-2 weeks after the start of medication. You know, some patients after the addiction to the drops begin increasingly to use them, and after a while, increase the dose by 4-6 times, to use the vial for two days. Because of this, it becomes unclear, the drug brings relief from getting into the bloodstream of the active substance caused by a dependency, or cardiovascular system soothed in connection with healing properties. In addition, experts say, to get rid of the craving for phenobarbital without is not possible.
In addition, the drug goes alcohol, is also harmful for the nervous system and addictive. Adverse effects may also have alpha-bromsulfaleinovy acid.