In Catalonia, the ongoing mass protests against the conviction of the initiators of the referendum on secession from Spain (PHOTO) (PHOTO)

At least 72 law enforcement officers were injured on Tuesday and Wednesday during protests in Catalonia in connection with the decision of the Supreme court of Spain against Catalan politicians involved in the illegal conduct of the referendum on independence in 2017. This is stated in the message of the government, which cites RIA “Novosti”.

Earlier it was reported that protests in several Catalan cities in Spain ended with clashes with police and riots, the most difficult situation in Barcelona, where the demonstrations were attended by 40 thousand people. The protesters pelted law enforcement officers with various objects, pulled down the fences, set fire to garbage containers, tried to break through to the buildings of the offices of the Spanish government. Law enforcement agencies of Catalonia, the Mossos de Escuadra used batons and rubber bullets.

According to the latest figures, 15 and 16 October, during the riots affected 54 employees of law enforcement agencies of Catalonia, the Mossos de Escuadra and 18 national police officers. In addition, it is reported that the number of detainees exceeded 50 and 29 in the province of Barcelona, in Tarragona, Spain, 14 and 8 in Liege. Earlier it was reported that during the protests and riots that have passed on Tuesday in Catalonia, was injured at least 74 people. Service for emergency situations reported that medical care provided 125 victims, 74 of them in Barcelona. A night in the Catalan capital, protesters staged 157 barricades with fires.

The acting Prime Minister of Spain Pedro sánchez will meet on Wednesday with leaders of the main Spanish political forces – people’s party Pablo Casado, “Citizens” albert Rivera, and Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, to discuss the situation. “Obviously, we are not talking about a peaceful civil movement, and coordinated by extremists who use street violence to disrupt the coexistence in Catalonia”, – stated in the government, stating that the government will act “firmly, proportionately and one.”

In addition, the newspaper El Mundo reports that because of the incident on the railway, which the authorities described as “sabotage”, interrupted by the movement of high-speed trains between Barcelona and Figueres (Girona). The incident occurred at 6.40 am local time (07.40 GMT). According to the newspaper, the incident affected the system of railway signaling.

The Agency Efe, citing sources reported that the fiber optic cable was “intentionally cut” on several sections of the road that affected the operation of the communication system. It is not known when the trains will be restored, because there are problems with the delivery of necessary materials.

Protests in Catalunya began on Monday, after the Supreme court sentenced Catalan politicians in connection with their involvement in the illegal conduct of the referendum on independence in 2017. The riots, which was the epicenter of Barcelona’s airport, on Monday suffered 131 protester and about 70 law enforcement officers. In the last two days radicals block roads and railway tracks in various regions of the Autonomous community. On Tuesday, at least two circuits, clashes between radicals and police. Still blocked some roads.

The referendum on the independence of Catalonia was held in October 2017. For the separation of autonomy from Spain voted 90% came to polling stations on referendum day, or 2 020 144. The voting was 2.26 million people, or about 42% of the population of the region. However, the constitutional court of Spain, declared the vote unconstitutional, which led to mass protests across Spain.

The current court decision also was met with protests: the initiator of the referendum on secession of Catalonia from Spain and the protest leader Carles Putteman, who is hiding from the Spanish court in Belgium, published a post on Twitter, where he described the outrage the convictions of his supporters. Spanish football club “Barcelona” is also supported by Catalan politicians, saying that the resolution of the conflict in Catalonia “should be entirely from the political dialogue.” The head of the Catalan Generalitat Kim Torre requested an Amnesty for prisoners.