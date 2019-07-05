In celebration of Independence Day in Chicago there was a fight and stampede 17 wounded
Three people, including two teenagers received stab wounds at Navy-Pier in Chicago (Il) in the scuffle that emerged after the Independence Day celebration.
In addition, 14 people were injured in a stampede that occurred after a fight, writes Fox 32.
Around 22:10 on 4 July between a group of men on the pier there was a fight, during which three people were stabbed.
According to police, 15-year-old boy was wounded in the arm and taken to children’s hospital Lurie. The other guy, 14 years old, was wounded in the arm and chest and taken to the same hospital. They are both in stable condition.
In addition, 30-year-old man, who was not involved in the fight, was stabbed with a knife in the face and arm, he could not remember any details of the incident. He was taken to hospital, his condition was evaluated as stable.
The police added that unknown persons threw firecrackers at the pier. Hearing the explosions, someone in the crowd yelled, “gun.” Frightened people started running away, in the crush injured 14 people. They were taken to hospital with various injuries, non-threatening lives.
Originally, the police received a report of a shooting and of a gunshot wound. However, the victim received a wound on his leg after crush hit a inverted table. According to police, the shooting was not.
The incidents occurred in the vicinity of the “safe zone the pier”, in front of which the police were checking people and not allowed them to pass if they were armed. On the pier at the time of the explosion of firecrackers were estimated at about 60 thousand people, and they, fearing the alleged shooting, rushed to escape. The streets around the pier was littered with shoes, hats, bags and personal belongings.
45-year-old woman was with family on the pier when she heard something like a gunshot, and people started to run. In the crush she lost her family, but after about 45 minutes she saw some of their relatives at the gate at the southern end of the pier. From there they went to find the rest of the family.
“Just chaos. Chaos. That’s all, ‘ said the woman. We were separated from each other, because everyone ran in different directions when it started. But thank God, he brought us all together. That’s all that matters.”
Another woman in the course of the stampede lost a bag, the stroller, including her personal belongings and car keys. It had also lost his friend and his son, they watched the fireworks show, and still not found them, an hour later after the incident.