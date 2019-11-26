In celebration of the 52nd anniversary of Gordon has gathered a lot of public figures
Lilia Podkopayeva and Katya Osadchaya has become one of the star guests of the party on the occasion of birthday of famous Ukrainian journalist and TV presenter Dmitry Gordon. Note that on October 21, Dmitry age of 52.
The birthday of Gordon also visited the “high life” with its constant leading Katya Osadchaya, which previously showed the “Royal photo”, Gorbunov. As usual, the TV presenter talked to the guests of the evening, and made with them a series of pictures.
As usual, special attention should be given vivid images of the guests. So, Katya Osadchaya shone in front of the cameras in a slinky evening dress dark blue hue. Dress cut just above the knee profusely decorated with shiny sequins. The image of the presenter complement the silver stilettos, and a massive blue Hoop. The hair gathered in a neat formal hairstyle.
Athlete Liliya Podkopayeva picked up more business, but not devoid of elegance the look. Ukrainian gymnast came to the festival in a black pantsuit with jacket with peplum. The pants are slightly cropped, which adds to the playfulness. On the legs — closed shoes. From cessaro black bag. His hair was slightly curled in ringlets and dissolved, but the emphasis in the makeup on the red lips.
Also among the guests of the birthday of Gordon was seen: Mikheil Saakashvili, Eugene Komorowski, Hope Savchenko. And of course, Mr Gordon.