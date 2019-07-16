In Chechnya, the plane crashed on a private house: live from the place of incident
In the village Novoshukinskaya (Chechnya, Russian Federation) in a private home fell the plane.
As reported by “360”, as a result of emergency in Chechnya, no fatalities. Injured pilot, whose broken collarbone. From living in the house two women and a child — a psychological shock. All of them were hospitalized.
It is also reported that the plane snagged power lines, therefore, were left without electricity several settlements.
According to preliminary data, the cause of the accident of the aircraft violation of safety regulations.
As previously reported “FACTS”, at Moscow, on the outskirts of Kolomna crashed light plane crashed on a house. In the accident two people aboard the plane were killed.
