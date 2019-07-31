In Chechnya, the teenager had almost an hour to apologise live on TV for criticizing the authorities
In Russia (Chechnya), the boy was forced to publicly apologize for criticizing the government in social networks. The story was shown on Grozny TV. Earlier, the teacher threatened the students for speaking out against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In the Chechen story of 16-year-old Magomed Ahmatov apologizes and says that he believed those who live in Europe and Syria, and wrote about what is not. The mufti of Chechnya chastises Akhmatova with a whole folder of printed review, mother and uncle say not followed, Ramzan Kadyrov demands to strengthen the work in social networks.
In social networks, the teenager accused Chechen authorities of apostasy and corruption. “I’ll borrow billions and also will give you 50 apartments,” — says a teenager in one of the comments.
Two days before the teenager was shown on Chechen TV, it was mentioned by the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov. During a meeting with the Minister of printing Kadyrov said that the guy called him (Kadyrov) kafir (infidels), Murtada (an apostate) and many other words.
According to the author of the story, Akhmatova found with the help of law enforcement. That waiting for the teenager after the exposure, the plot does not say.
Writes Bi-bi-si, according to the lawyer Anton Zharov, any juvenile justice should be built with a reasonable degree of secrecy. Counsel argues that even if the child committed the offense, he must be punished according to certain rules without a camera.
Zharov believes that in the case of the Chechen teenager turned violent.
“This is very similar to when the teacher makes a piece of paper to eat in front of the class. In the 21st century is absolutely beyond good and evil”, — he said.
According to media reports, Magomed Ahmatov, the youngest of all, who apologized for criticizing Kadyrov. The heroes of the video apologizing to the head of Chechnya at various times became residents of Chechnya, bloggers and MPs.
. Children were harshly punished for “wrong” clothes, behaviour, remarks.
