In Cherkasy in the restaurant compared with the pigs
In the Western city of Chernivtsi, the people were forced to go to extreme measures. A local pizzeria New York Street Pizza has repeatedly shown discontent from visitors. They are not satisfied that they communicate in the Ukrainian language, while they speak in Russian. Among the dissatisfied a large part of it is Russian tourists.
So the owners of the pizzeria could not stand, and hung a rather rude sign on the door of his establishment. They stuck a pig that is painted in the colors of the Russian flag and has a sign “forbidden”.
According to the staff, this label was invented because of the boorish behavior of many “Pro-Russian people”. The administrator of the restaurant said that this sticker is a warning to visitors with this position. They hope that this will solve the problem.
Moreover, the staff explained that Russian-speaking visitors don’t want to communicate not only Ukrainian. They are outraged, even when they are traded in English. The administrator stressed that their position of principle – not to speak Russian, this is their policy.
On the question of the administrator why the institution chose the pig, he replied that he did not know.