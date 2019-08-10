In China, 30 doctors were alternately massaged heart kid 5 hours to save him

August 10, 2019
В Китае 30 врачей поочередно массажировали сердце малыша 5 часов, чтобы спасти его

In the small Chinese town of Changzhou, a strange thing happened. The hospital was eight-year-old boy named Xiao Yu with acute heart failure.

The diagnosis is difficult, and therefore it was decided to send the child to a large city, Shanghai, where he was able to provide good medical care.

It’s just not quick and is not done in one day, and the boy was getting worse. He started having seizures and his heart almost stopped working.

Then the doctors called in the Shanghai clinic with a request to bring a special device that pumped blood in the body, but had to wait five hours, and during this time, the boy could die.

If not for the unrealistic desire of physicians to help him.

Xiao saved, and it’s just incredible salvation! Doctors are real heroes!

Very touching story!

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.