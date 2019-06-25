In China, a man with a running start caught the fallen from the Windows of flats of the child (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

China has become the viral video of the incident, which on 18 June was recorded by the surveillance camera in Enjoyor Tujia-Mascom Autonomous County of Guizhou province. The man showed excellent response of the girls caught fell from the window of the child.

Hero became an employee of the local Department of power supply of Chen Hao, who after hours was held at the house when he heard a cry from above and saw on the window sill on the second floor (judging by the video, this refers to the window of the third floor, under which there is a balcony with no floor and first floor – offices) the boy who could at any time break down. He asked the little boy not to move, and his colleague to climb the building to remove it, reports CCTV+.

But suddenly the child slipped and Chen had to flee to catch the fallen in his arms. Later returned the child’s mother, a woman named Ren, and went with his son to the hospital, where it turned out that he didn’t get hurt. She thanked Chen for saving her son. “If he hadn’t caught it, my child is likely to suffer,” she said.

We will remind, the similar case occurred on 23 may in the city of Ghulja (Yining) in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous region. The child fell from the apartment window on the fifth floor, but was rescued by a man who, risking their lives and health, also managed to very quickly react to a dangerous situation and caught him.

28-year-old Tonic Turganbek was Parking his car near a house when he heard screams and noticed what is happening on the fifth floor. The man got out of the car and managed to stretch his arms – in a moment they dropped a baby. A boy aged 2 years 7 months he was hospitalized, but the doctors found that there were no serious injuries. And the man got away with scratches and abrasions on the head and hands.