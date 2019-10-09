In China ceased to show the NBA from Hong Kong
China Central television (CCTV) refused to show friendly matches of the National basketball Association (NBA) because of the scandal tweet the General Manager of club of NBA “Houston rockets” Daryl Maury in support of the protests in Hong Kong, according to Reuters.
“We strongly oppose the support that was expressed by the silver Maury, citing her freedom of speech, and believe that any comments that challenge the sovereignty and social stability of the country, are not within the scope of freedom of speech”, – stressed in the CCTV.
In turn, the Commissioner of the NBA Adam silver said that the Association supports freedom of expression.
However, the company Tencent Holdings, which has exclusive rights to the online broadcast of the NBA in China, said that they would not show the matches with the participation of 2-time winners of the NBA “Houston rockets”.
Note that the viewership of the NBA last season reached a record 490 million, which is three times more than in the seasons 2014-2015.