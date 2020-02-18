In China, died of the Ukrainian figure skating coach
Nicholas Cooper
15 Feb dead 29-year-old Ukrainian figure skater Nikolay Bondar. Details of the incident yet, reports sport.ua.
Cooper was a bronze medalist of the Championship of Ukraine 2008, participant in the Junior world championship in 2007/08 and repeated participant of the Junior Grand Prix.
Nicholas would have turned 30 years old in may of this year.
Recently, he worked as a coach on the coast of the East China sea in Suzhou.
Note, from Suzhou to the epicenter of the coronavirus COVID-19 – city Wuhan distance of 760 km.