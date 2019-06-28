In China, farmers “painted” rice field on the image of the dinosaur (funny video)
In China, in Yunnan province, local farmers have been able to build a new “landmark” in the rice fields. Unfortunately, it is short-lived and will exist only until the beginning of the harvest season, writes Euronews.
To do this, the residents of nearby villages were planted on the field, different varieties of rice, though, so that air can be seen a picture of a dinosaur — and all because the County is famous for its prehistoric archaeological finds.
Also figure the size of 1.3 hectares, you can see a palm tree (it is believed that in the Jurassic period, these trees graced the area). The images of the fish represent the ecosystem, and the yellow stripes represent the river system.
To admire such a curiosity attracts a lot of tourists, but, of course, to fully appreciate the beauty of the picture only from a height.
Recall that the figures in the fields have long ceased to be a rarity. First place in the world by number of registered icons on the fields keeps the UK more than 2,000 cases! Second place the Netherlands (97). This is followed by Russia — more than 60 pictograms. In Ukraine, there have been about 30 such cases.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the past year, researchers in India found in Maharashtra ancient drawings that were created by an unknown civilization thousands of years ago. It is noted that images of animals, people, scenes of life and geometric figures are daunting and are the oldest petroglyphs ever found.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter